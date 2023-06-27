Mandi-Kullu highway opened in Himachal Pradesh; Tourists' woes continue

Around 300 roads are still blocked, creating a hassle for hundreds of tourists as they continue to be stuck far from their destination. The Indian Meteorological Department issued an orange alert in the region for the next 24 hours as the situation is expected to remain the same.

The Mandi-Kullu highway reopened after almost 20 hours on Monday night. Tourists' woes continued on Tuesday as several other major roads remained blocked due to landslides in Himachal Pradesh.