RBI changes settlement, T-Bill auction date due to Bakri-Eid holiday shift

Auction for Govt of India T-bills, earlier set for June 29, will now be held on June 28, with settlement taking place on June 30

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 3:18 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India has announced that all outstanding transactions originally scheduled for settlement on June 29, will now be settled on June 30, following Maharashtra government’s decision to declare June 29 as the public holiday for Bakri-eid instead of June 28.
The auction for Government of India treasury bills, initially planned for June 29, will now be held on June 28, with the settlement taking place on June 30.

Similarly, settlement of the auction of state government securities on June 27 will take place on June 28.
There will be no transactions and settlements in government securities, foreign exchange, money markets, and rupee interest rate derivatives that day, RBI said in a statement.

“Additionally, there will be modifications to the tenure for transactions of Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) operations under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF),” the statement said.
For June 27, the tenure will be modified to one day, while for June 28, it will be modified to two days. However, the SDF and MSF windows under the LAF will be available as usual on June 29. 

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBI Policy

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 3:18 PM IST

