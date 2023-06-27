RBI changes settlement, T-Bill auction date due to Bakri-Eid holiday shift



The auction for Government of India treasury bills, initially planned for June 29, will now be held on June 28, with the settlement taking place on June 30. The Reserve Bank of India has announced that all outstanding transactions originally scheduled for settlement on June 29, will now be settled on June 30, following Maharashtra government’s decision to declare June 29 as the public holiday for Bakri-eid instead of June 28.



There will be no transactions and settlements in government securities, foreign exchange, money markets, and rupee interest rate derivatives that day, RBI said in a statement. Similarly, settlement of the auction of state government securities on June 27 will take place on June 28.