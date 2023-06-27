Home / India News / Court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against Brij Bhushan

Court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against Brij Bhushan

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal said it was a lengthy chargesheet and adjourned the matter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Fresh chargesheet filed. Let it be checked. Since it's a lengthy chargesheet, will keep it for consideration for a couple of days, the judge saiD

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court Tuesday posted for July 1 the decision on whether to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal said it was a lengthy chargesheet and adjourned the matter.

Fresh chargesheet filed. Let it be checked. Since it's a lengthy chargesheet, will keep it for consideration for a couple of days, the judge said.

Also Read

'Sought sexual favours, touched inappropriately': FIRs against WFI chief

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

Centre invites protesting wrestlers for talks on charges against WFI chief

SIT constituted to probe sexual harassment allegation against WFI chief

Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far

Will probe all scams, irregularities during BJP regime, says Karnataka CM

Chinese bikes worth Rs 25,000 become another weapon in Manipur violence

RBI changes settlement, T-Bill auction date due to Bakri-Eid holiday shift

Bandh against delimitation proposal affects normal life in Assam, 300 held

Decision to cut import duty on US apples to harm Himachal farmers: Cong

Topics :Delhi courtBrijbhushan Sharan SinghWFI

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story