Court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against Brij Bhushan

A Delhi court Tuesday posted for July 1 the decision on whether to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal said it was a lengthy chargesheet and adjourned the matter.

Fresh chargesheet filed. Let it be checked. Since it's a lengthy chargesheet, will keep it for consideration for a couple of days, the judge said.