Manipur CM appeals to people to surrender looted firearms, lift blockades

After a relative lull for over a fortnight, the state witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes, and gunfight between militants and security forces on Sunday

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday appealed to people to surrender firearms looted from security forces.

He also warned of legal action against anyone found to be in unauthorised and illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

In a signed statement, the chief minister also appealed to people to lift road blockades to ensure free movement of security personnel and relief material.

"I appeal to all persons concerned to return and surrender the arms and ammunition which have been snatched from armed police battalions, police stations, etc., in valley and hill districts to the nearest police station/MR/IRB, etc. at the earliest.

"Legal action as per the Arms Act 1959 and Rules will be taken in case any person is found to be in unauthorised and illegal possession of arms and ammunition during combing operations by security personnel or otherwise," the chief minister said.

Singh said that in many places, people were found violating curfew restrictions and blocking roads, causing obstacles to the free movement of relief material for inmates in relief camps and movement of security personnel for meeting security threats from illegal armed groups in conflict areas in foothills and interior locations of the state.

"Such roadblocks are increasing the hardship of the already traumatised people in relief camps, including pregnant women and young children, by halting movement of health personnel, medicine, food, milk and water meant for them," he said.

"Such roadblocks are also making it extremely difficult for security and police personnel to respond to attacks by armed groups on time," the CM said.

Ethnic clashes broke out in the state nearly a month ago after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

After a relative lull for over a fortnight, the state witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes, and gunfight between militants and security forces on Sunday.

So far, over 80 people have been killed in the violence, according to officials.

Topics :N Biren SinghManipurviolence

First Published: May 31 2023 | 10:10 PM IST

