Home / India News / Manipur CM N Biren Singh expresses concern over attacks on state forces

Manipur CM N Biren Singh expresses concern over attacks on state forces

The CM held a meeting with BJP state president A Sharda Devi, ministers, MLAs and party leaders on Sunday and discussed the situation with them

N Biren Singh
Press Trust of India Imphal

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has expressed concern over the attacks on state forces and said that a delegation will soon go to Delhi to meet central leaders and apprise them of the situation.

Singh's statement came in the wake of five state police commandos injured in a attack at the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district on Saturday. They have been airlifted to Imphal and admitted to hospital.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Taking to X, Singh said "The unprecedented attacks against the state forces in the recent times have become a serious national security threat. While the state and central security forces are actively engaged in maintaining control over the situation, it is also imperative for the combined security forces to adopt a robust and comprehensive approach to deal with these elements, who are relentlessly attempting to destabilise the state of Manipur."

The CM held a meeting with BJP state president A Sharda Devi, ministers, MLAs and party leaders on Sunday and discussed the situation with them.

Singh said a delegation will also be going to Delhi soon to meet the central leaders to apprise them about the situation in Manipur.

"Joined a high-level meeting of @BJP4Manipur in presence of Smt @AShardaDevi Ji, President BJP Manipur Pradesh, Hon'ble Ministers, Hon'ble MLAs and party karyakarta to deliberate on a stringent approach to deal with elements who are hell bent on destabilising Manipur. A delegation will also be going to Delhi soon to meet the central leaders in this regard," he said on X.

Also Read

Curfew relaxation cancelled in Manipur's Moreh town till further orders

Manipur entrepreneurs stare at uncertain future as violence hits businesses

Cong questions PM Modi's brevity on Manipur during no-trust motion speech

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

Manipur HC allows appealing against order on ST status for Meitei community

LIVE: PSLV rocket with X-Ray polarimeter and 10 other satellites lifts off

President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings to citizens on new year

PM Modi to visit TN, Lakshadweep, Kerala on Jan 2-3, to attend programmes

Blinkit 2023 report: Bizarre buys from condoms to maggi & iPhones

Cadila Pharma CMD booked for alleged rape, assault on Bulgarian woman

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :N Biren SinghManipur govtManipurNortheast IndiaScheduled TribesNational Commission for Scheduled Tribes

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story