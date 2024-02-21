Home / India News / Manipur govt extends internet suspension in Churachandpur till Feb 26

Mobile service providers are also directed to ensure compliance with the order, it said

The policeman was seen with gunmen in a purported video | File image of Manipur CM
Press Trust of India Imphal

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 12:45 PM IST
The Manipur government on Wednesday extended the suspension of internet services in Churachandpur district for five days in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the district, following violence over an action taken against a policeman.

A home department order, issued by Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, said, "The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation in Churachandpur district decided to continue suspension of internet services and services through VPN throughout the whole revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur district."

Mobile service providers are also directed to ensure compliance with the order, it said.

The government had first imposed a temporary suspension on internet services on February 16.

At least two people were killed and 30 injured in firing by security forces after a mob barged into a government complex, housing the offices of the superintendent of police and deputy commissioner, torched vehicles and ransacked properties on February 15, following the suspension of a head constable.

The policeman was seen with gunmen in a purported video.

Protesters demanded the reinstatement of the head constable in the service, alleging that his suspension was unfair.

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

