'Manipur turned into battlefield': Congress chief hits out at PM Modi

Blaming the BJP for turning the northeastern state into a 'battlefield', Kharge called Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh 'incompetent' and urged PM Modi to sack him

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mallikarjun Kharge

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for the ongoing strife in Manipur, stating that violence against women and children has been weaponised in this conflict.

Blaming the BJP for converting the northeastern state into a "battlefield," Kharge labelled Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh as "incompetent" and urged Prime Minister Modi to dismiss him. This would be the first step to control any further turmoil, he added.

"For 147 days, the people of Manipur have been suffering, but Prime Minister Modi does not have time to visit the state…The horrific images of students being targeted in this violence have once again shocked the entire nation. It is now apparent that violence against women and children has been weaponised in this strife," Kharge wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
 

For 147 days, people of Manipur are suffering, but PM Modi does not have time to visit the state.

The horrific images of students being targeted in this violence has once again shocked the entire nation.

It is now apparent that violence against women and children was weaponised…

— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 27, 2023

On Wednesday, the Manipur government declared the entire state a "disturbed area" due to the prevailing law and order situation.

According to the state government's notification, the entire state, except for 19 specific police station areas, was declared a "disturbed area" under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

On Tuesday, the state capital, Imphal witnessed massive protest rallies by student groups against the kidnapping and killing of two Meitei students.

A fresh round of protests began on Tuesday after visuals of the students' bodies emerged online. The protesters also clashed with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), leaving at least 45 protesters injured.

The students, Phijam Hemjit, aged 20, and Hijam Linthoingambi, aged 17, had been missing since July. One of the two photos that have now emerged purportedly shows the students with two armed men, and the other is of two bodies.

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

