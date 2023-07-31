Manipur video case: Why did police take 14 days to register FIR, asks SC

"The incident of two women being paraded naked came to light on May 4, then why did it take 14 days for the Manipur police to register the FIR", a bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud asked on Monday.

While hearing the case filed by two women victims, the Supreme Court (SC) also asked the Centre as well as the state government to inform what kind of legal aid is being provided to them. It also asked for information on the number of people who have been arrested in the case so far.

The court also questioned what the police were doing and why the FIR was transferred to the magisterial court on June 24.

"Inform us how many zero FIRs have been registered in Manipur," the bench said.

"We would also want to know the package for rehabilitation being provided to the state for affected people," it added.

Moreover, the apex court termed the incident of the women being handed over by the police as "horrendous". It added that it does not want the case to be handled by Manipur police.

To this, the solicitor general of India Tushar Mehta said, "Union of India has no objection if SC monitors investigation."

SC also called for evolving broad mechanisms to deal with violence against women in strife-torn Manipur. It added that time is running out for us, "there is a great need to have a healing touch in the state."

On July 27, the Centre informed the top court that it has transferred the case to the CBI, saying the government has "zero tolerance towards any crimes against women".

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in an affidavit filed through its secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, also urged the top court to transfer the trial outside Manipur in the case for the conclusion of the trial in a time-bound manner. Seven people have been arrested in the case so far.

