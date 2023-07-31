Home / India News / Manipur video case: Why did police take 14 days to register FIR, asks SC

Manipur video case: Why did police take 14 days to register FIR, asks SC

Supreme Court also asked the Centre as well as the state government to inform what kind of legal aid is being provided to them

BS Web Team New Delhi
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

"The incident of two women being paraded naked came to light on May 4, then why did it take 14 days for the Manipur police to register the FIR", a bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud asked on Monday.

While hearing the case filed by two women victims, the Supreme Court (SC) also asked the Centre as well as the state government to inform what kind of legal aid is being provided to them. It also asked for information on the number of people who have been arrested in the case so far.

The court also questioned what the police were doing and why the FIR was transferred to the magisterial court on June 24.

"Inform us how many zero FIRs have been registered in Manipur," the bench said.

"We would also want to know the package for rehabilitation being provided to the state for affected people," it added.  

Moreover, the apex court termed the incident of the women being handed over by the police as "horrendous". It added that it does not want the case to be handled by Manipur police.

To this, the solicitor general of India Tushar Mehta said, "Union of India has no objection if SC monitors investigation."

SC also called for evolving broad mechanisms to deal with violence against women in strife-torn Manipur. It added that time is running out for us, "there is a great need to have a healing touch in the state."

On July 27, the Centre informed the top court that it has transferred the case to the CBI, saying the government has "zero tolerance towards any crimes against women".

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in an affidavit filed through its secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, also urged the top court to transfer the trial outside Manipur in the case for the conclusion of the trial in a time-bound manner. Seven people have been arrested in the case so far.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Gross violation: SC asks Centre to take action in Manipuri women's case

Missteps in Manipur may introduce dangerous dynamics in NE politics

'Not consulted over CM's presence': Kuki members to boycott peace committee

From sequels to horror films, global movie business back in motion

Manipur resumes biometric capture of illegal immigrants: Official

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on Aug 1

Monsoon Session: RS adjourned till 3.30 pm over uproar on Manipur issue

5 including kids, killed as under-construction culvert collapses in Odisha

SC to hear bail pleas of some convicts in Godhra train burning case Tuesday

Topics :ManipurManipur govtSupreme Courtchief justices of IndiaSolicitor GeneralBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Walmart buys Tiger Global's stake in e-com giant Flipkart for $1.4 billion

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after protests by Oppn over Manipur issue

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Google Ads introduces auto-generated advertisement tool using generative AI

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story