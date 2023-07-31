Home / India News / Monsoon Session: RS adjourned till 3.30 pm over uproar on Manipur issue

When members from the opposition parties insisted on a discussion under Rule 267, he responded, "Notices under Rule 267 have not been admitted by me. They have been declined by me"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Parliament (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 3:17 PM IST
The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the fourth time till 3.30 pm on Monday as the opposition kept insisting on a discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 267 of the House.

As the House reassembled at 2 pm after the second adjournment, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the government has agreed to a short duration discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 176 and called for the initiation of the discussion.

"The government is extremely keen (for a discussion on the Manipur issue)," Dhankhar said amid uproar by the opposition.

When members from the opposition parties insisted on a discussion under Rule 267, he responded, "Notices under Rule 267 have not been admitted by me. They have been declined by me".

As the uproar continued, the Chairman first adjourned the House till 2.30 pm and then again till 3.30 pm.

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 3:17 PM IST

