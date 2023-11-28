Home / India News / Maratha reservation issue to be discussed in Maha assembly's winter session

The Maratha community's demand for reservation in government jobs and admissions to educational institutions took centre stage last month when activist Manoj Jarange launched a hunger strike

Press Trust of India Nagpur
Maratha Kranti Morcha activists raise slogans during a protest over their demands for reservations at district collector's office, in Pune. (File)

The Maratha reservation issue will be discussed during the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, deputy chairperson of the state legislative council Neelam Gorhe said on Tuesday.

She was speaking at a news conference at the Vidhan Bhavan after reviewing preparations for the session which will start here from December 7.

The Maratha community's demand for reservation in government jobs and admissions to educational institutions took centre stage last month when activist Manoj Jarange launched a hunger strike over the issue and the agitation for quota took a violent turn in some parts of the state. To the question whether there will be a discussion on the issue during the session, Gorhe said no proposal had come to her as of now.

"No doubt the issue will come up during the winter session. But I cannot announce the date until all the business and other procedures are finalized.....but the reservation issue will be discussed in both the houses and it is everyone's wish that some permanent solution is found," she said.

Preparations for the session were in full swing and arrangements were also being made for facilities for police personnel and other government employees regarding food, accomodation and creches for their children, Gorhe said.

