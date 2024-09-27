Massive corruption in Jharkhand, nothing moves without money: Shivraj

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday accused the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand of misusing central funds sent to the state for various schemes and said that a probe will be launched into MGNREGA fund utilisation. The Union Agriculture Minister launched a frontal attack on the JMM-led dispensation, calling it a "paper leak government" and accused it of playing with the future of the youth. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "There is massive corruption in Jharkhand, nothing moves here without money. Central funds meant for various schemes were grossly misused by the Hemant Soren-led government. We will initiate a thorough probe into the irregularities in MGNREGA," Singh said while addressing BJP's 'Parivartan Rally' in Latehar.

People will never forgive the JMM-led coalition for its misrule, he said, urging voters to oust the "corrupt" government in the elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly due later this year.

"Sixteen youth died during an excise police recruitment drive due to mismanagement. People are living in constant fear due to atrocities, terror and misrule of the Hemant Soren government.

"The entire country is watching how the JMM is snatching the breath of the youth of Jharkhand by showing them dreams of a golden future. The government, blinded by power, is not able to see the pain, and helplessness of the youth," Chouhan said.

He promised free solar power to people under 'Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana' besides doubling the monthly honorarium to women to Rs 2,000 per month in comparison to the JMM-led government's 'Maiya Samman Yojana', if the BJP is voted to power in the state.