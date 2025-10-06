Home / India News / Massive fire breaks out at chemical godown in Thane; official injured

Massive fire breaks out at chemical godown in Thane; official injured

Thick smoke from the burning chemicals triggered panic in the surrounding industrial area

Fire, Fire accident
Representative image: Efforts were still on to douse the blaze, the officials said. Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A major fire broke out at a godown storing chemicals along the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Monday.

While no casualty was reported in the blaze which erupted around 9.45 pm on Sunday, a fire officer was injured after falling into a drain during the firefighting operation, they said.

Thick smoke from the burning chemicals triggered panic in the surrounding industrial area.

Efforts were still on to douse the blaze, the officials said.

The fire originated in the chemical storage unit located near Savad Naka in Lonad village of Bhiwandi town along the highway, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Saquib Kharbe said.

Several fire engines and private water tankers were pressed into service, he said.

There was no report of any casualty in the blaze so far. However, fire officer Nitin Lad sustained injuries after slipping and falling into a drain while wearing a fire suit during the operation and was immediately provided medical assistance, the official said.

Four fire engines -- two from Kalyan and one each from Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar -- were rushed to the spot. Several fire personnel were at the spot and efforts were still on to douse the flames, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The cause of the blaze was yet to be determined, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SIT to probe children's death in MP; doctor held, cough syrup maker booked

Rahul Gandhi speaks to family of Dalit youth lynched in Raebareli

Clashes during idol immersion trigger arson in Cuttack; internet suspended

Aadhaar not proof of birth, residence, or citizenship: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

At least 23 killed as heavy rain triggers landslides in Darjeeling hills

Topics :Fire accidentMaharashtrafire safety

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story