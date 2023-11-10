Home / India News / Massive fire breaks out at West Bengal warehouse, 12 fire engine at spot

Massive fire breaks out at West Bengal warehouse, 12 fire engine at spot

Two fire tenders have been stationed at the petrol pump to prevent the blaze from spreading, an official said.

ANI
The blaze is expected to be put out within an hour. (Representative image)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Dousing operations were underway at a warehouse next to a petrol pump in the Shibpur Forsa Road of Howrah after a massive fire broke out earlier on Friday.

"We managed to contain the fire using 4-5 jets. A total of 12 fire engines are at the spot currently and are involved in the ongoing dousing operations. We are hopeful of putting out the blaze in 30-35 minutes. There have been no casualties in the fire," the deputy director of the West Bengal Fire Services Department, Shyam Chandra Mandal, told ANI.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We ran into some problems with the water source but it has been sorted and we hope to bring the fire under control soon," Mandal said, adding that the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

Two fire tenders have been stationed at the petrol pump to prevent the blaze from spreading, the official added.

Also Read

Odisha train accident: Bengal CM Mamata meets injured patients in Cuttack

WATCH IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights: Ashwin, Jaiswal star on Day 1

Police confirmed 10 deaths in panchayat poll-related violence: Bengal SEC

India Vs West Indies: India in driving seat after Day 1 of 1st Test

Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat cancelled on Monday due to damage by tree branch

PM Modi calls Congress 'terrorists sympathisers' ahead of Rajasthan polls

Spoke like C-grade movie star: NCW on Bihar CM's remarks over birth control

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Relief for domestic fliers as ticket prices fall by 8% in festive season

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: CM's aide joins BJP ahead of elections

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :KolkatahowrahFire accident

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story