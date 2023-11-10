Home / India News / Relief for domestic fliers as ticket prices fall by 8% in festive season

Relief for domestic fliers as ticket prices fall by 8% in festive season

The price reduction in airfares comes at a time when airlines are incurring higher costs, including jet fuel and airport charges

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Freepik

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 10:49 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Airlines have dropped fares up to 8 per cent in the run-up to Diwali, reported The Economic Times (ET). This comes after the airlines failed to find enough buyers for the tickets they had priced higher in the hopes of profiting from the holiday rush.

Domestic carriers have announced multiple sales in recent days after raising ticket prices in anticipation of stronger demand this year, amid a supply crunch due to Go First's bankruptcy and grounding of aircraft due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues, it added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"This is probably one of the rare years when there have been three sales in the festive season quarter, demonstrating that airlines completely misread the demand," a SpiceJet executive told ET.

According to data from the civil aviation ministry, the average occupancy of airlines has remained below 85 per cent, despite airlines' expectation of a 90 per cent load during the peak season, while industry executives have reported a 10-15 per cent decline in yield compared to last year's festive season. Airline yield is generally expressed as revenue earned per passenger for each kilometre. It is also a key indicator of profitability.

The price reduction in airfares comes at a time when airlines are incurring higher costs, including jet fuel and airport charges, which they are unable to make up through fares.

Gaurav Patwary, vice-president of air travel at online travel portal Cleartrip, told ET that fares in the week before Diwali have remained flat compared to the previous year, at 6,500 on average. The October-December period is generally the busiest for domestic carriers, with major festivals such as Durga Puja and Christmas, along with New Year boosting air traffic.

Ameya Joshi, founder of aviation blog Network Thoughts, said his research shows that for the first seven days of November, traffic decreased 3.5 per cent over the previous month, while airlines added 1.2 per cent departing flights during this period. 

Compared to November 2019, there were 24,083 fewer passengers and 152 fewer departing flights per day, he was quoted as saying by ET.

Also Read

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

World Cup tickets for IND vs ENG, IND vs NZ, IND vs SL up for grabs today

ODI World Cup tickets on sale from August 25 in phased manner, confirms ICC

World Cup 2023: Tickets for India's semi-final being sold for Rs 300,000

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: CM's aide joins BJP ahead of elections

Punjab's Bathinda grapples with 'very poor' AQI due to stubble burning

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Temple museum, drone policy among 14 proposals approved in UP cabinet meet

Delhi traffic updates: Police issue advisory for Diwali, Dhanteras. Details

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :airlinesAirlineAirfareairfaresDiwaliDiwali salesAirlines ticketsfestive seasonfestive season saleBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XI

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQI

Bigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chief

IMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation

Next Story