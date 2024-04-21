Home / India News / Massive fire breaks out in under-construction building in central Delhi

Massive fire breaks out in under-construction building in central Delhi

According to Delhi Fire Service, "We received information about the fire incident at 6.01 pm. Shortly after receiving the information about the blaze, 8 fire services rushed to the spot."

Visuals show fire officials dousing the massive blaze that broke out on Sunday evening. (Photo credit: Photo posted on Twitter by @ANI)
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 8:21 PM IST
A massive fire broke out in the ground area of an under-construction complex of the new Central Secretariat in Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

The facility is being built under the Union government's ambitious Central Vista project.

Visuals show fire officials dousing the massive blaze that broke out on Sunday evening.

"The fire broke out in the ground of the under-construction building of the Central Secretariat, where an iron container and wood and some chemical items were kept. At present, the fire has been brought under control," said DFS officials.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Topics :Delhifire

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

