Temperature to remain around 38 deg C in Delhi, likely to rain tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that the temperature in Delhi is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius in the coming 2-3 days adding that there is a possibility of light rain on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Senior Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said that in the next 4-5 days, the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius in Eastern India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"In Delhi, our estimate is that the temperature is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius in the coming 2-3 days. After this, it may increase slowly by 1-2 degrees and with it, there is a possibility of light rain tomorrow...At present, if you talk about Eastern India, the temperature has reached 44 degrees Celsius in 1-2 stations. In the next 4-5 days, the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius in Eastern India, and in Northwest India, there is no hope of it being near 40 or more than 41 degrees Celsius ," Kumar said.

Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at IMD, Delhi said that the heatwave situation is currently prevailing in East India and it is expected that in the coming 4-5 days the heatwave will continue in some States.

"In West Bengal, we have issued a Red alert as heatwave to severe heatwave is prevailing there. The temperature is 6.5 to 4 degrees Celsius higher than normal. Along with this, the minimum temperature is also higher than normal. From tomorrow, we predict that there will be a slight drop in the temperature, and after that Orange alert has been given for 4 days," he added.

He further said that in Odisha orange alert has been issued for Sunday and Monday after that there may be a slight drop in temperature.

"For Odisha, we have given Orange alerts for today and tomorrow and after that, we estimate that there may be a slight drop in temperature and after a break of 2 days, there will be heatwave conditions again in Odisha," he said.

Naresh Kumar said that in the coming days heat wave conditions are expected to prevail in Bihar.

"In Bihar, heat wave conditions are expected to prevail in the coming 5 days. We have been given alerts for five days. The night and morning temperatures are more than normal. In Jharkhand too, there is some possibility of a heat wave," Kumar said.

IMD senior scientist said that in South Peninsular India, there is no heat wave scenario, but the warning given by us is for 'Hot and Humid' and the maximum temperature is higher than normal.

"In South Peninsular India, there is no heat wave scenario, but the warning given by us is for 'Hot and Humid' and the maximum temperature is higher than normal. For Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, we have issued a 'Hot and Humid' warning alert for the next four-five days," he said.

Heatwave is a condition of air temperature that becomes fatal to the human body when exposed. It is defined based on the temperature thresholds over a region in terms of actual temperature or its departure from normal.