Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Mathura derailment: 500 workers clear track, panel to probe cause

Mathura derailment: 500 workers clear track, panel to probe cause

Nearly 500 workers have been deployed for the job of clearing the tracks since last night

train derailment
Joshi said the derailment, which occurred between Vrindavan Road and Ajhai stations, affected approximately 30 trains in the process Photo: X@ANI
Press Trust of India Mathura (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 12:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An inquiry committee will be formed to probe the derailment of 25 wagons of a freight train near Vrindavan in Mathura district, a senior official said here Thursday.

The derailment around 8 pm on Wednesday impacted services of around 30 trains on the route, with officials saying work is underway to clear the tracks so that normal operations could be resumed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nearly 500 workers have been deployed for the job of clearing the tracks since last night.

Divisional Railway Manager, Agra Division, Tej Prakash Agarwal on Wednesday told reporters that traffic on three railway lines was interrupted due to the derailment.

"Twenty-five wagons of the train taking coal to Suratgarh power plant (in Rajasthan) derailed after Vrindavan yard," Agarwal said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

On Thursday morning, General Manager of North Central Railway, Upendra Chandra Joshi said, "Our priority is to clear the track first, and then we will focus on other aspects."

Joshi said the derailment, which occurred between Vrindavan Road and Ajhai stations, affected approximately 30 trains in the process.

More From This Section

E-auction of over 600 gifts, mementoes received by PM Modi commences

Odisha govt completes 100 days in office, CM Majhi to present report card

LIVE news: SC rejects telecom firms' plea on re-computation of adjusted gross revenues

15 held for torching 21 houses in Bihar's Nawada, more arrests likely

Letter to PM out of compulsion to mkt a failed product: Nadda to Kharge

While the exact cause of the derailment remains undetermined, officials are not ruling out any possibilities, including sabotage, he said.

"It is difficult to disclose the basic cause of derailment at this time. After the formation of the inquiry committee, all angles will be examined," he added.

Joshi said the necessary equipment, machines and ART (accident relief train), has been requisitioned from Agra, Delhi, and Moradabad to expedite the repair process.

SK Srivastava, Station Director at Mathura Junction, said down train movements are currently ongoing on the fourth line, ensuring some level of operational continuity while repairs are underway.

"Around 500 personnel are working on-site since Wednesday night to restore normal operations," he added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Around 50 people hospitalised due to food poisoning in Mathura

HC clears path for Krishna Janmabhoomi vs Shahi Eidgah Mosque legal suits

Canada to cut student visas by 10% in 2025, another blow for Indians

Haryana, J-K elections LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Srinagar and Katra today

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Hasan Mahmud strikes early after lunch

Topics :MathuraTrain derailmentsAgra

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story