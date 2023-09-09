Home / India News / MCD deploys water sprinklers to control pollution during G20 Summit

MCD deploys water sprinklers to control pollution during G20 Summit

The MCD said that 15 anti-smog guns have also been deployed at high-rise buildings, Civil Lines, Green Park zonal building and Tilak Nagar Colony hospital

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 6:42 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday said that anti-smog guns and water sprinklers have been deployed to control pollution in the national capital, where the G20 Summit is underway.

The MCD is putting main emphasis on roads around G20 summit. Municipal corporation of Delhi has deployed 20 anti-smog guns at pollution hotspots to control pollution. The anti smog guns have been deployed at sanitary landfill sites situated at Bhalaswa, Ghazipur and Okhla and pollution hotspot at Anand Vihar, an MCD official said.

The two-day G20 Summit began on Saturday.

The MCD said that 15 anti-smog guns have also been deployed at high-rise buildings, Civil Lines, Green Park zonal building and Tilak Nagar Colony hospital.

Municipal corporation of Delhi has pressed 253 water sprinklers, which includes 30 truck mounted anti-smog guns which sprinkle roads with an average of 9-10 km of road length per day per machine which translates to approximately 2,000 km per day," the MCD official said.

Treated STP water is being used in these water sprinklers and the MCD is tracking these sprinklers through GPS with real time monitoring, the official said.

MCD is fully committed to provide clean and green surroundings to the citizens of Delhi, officials added.

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 6:42 PM IST

