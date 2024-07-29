Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

MCD House adjourned after Oppn creates uproar over coaching centre deaths

After the adjournment, BJP councillors staged a protest on the fourth floor of the agency headquarters, demanding the mayor to resume the House

Municipal Corporation of Delhi, MCD
Oppn also raised slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanded an inquiry into the deaths | File Photo- MCD
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 4:36 PM IST
Opposition councillors on Monday trooped into the well of the MCD House on Monday protesting the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre deaths and demanding resignation of the mayor and Delhi chief minister over the incident.

The BJP and Congress councillors also raised slogans and carried posters against the AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Amid the ruckus, the mayor adjourned the House even before it could begin and left the House.

After the adjournment, BJP councillors staged a protest on the fourth floor of the agency headquarters, demanding the mayor to resume the House.

They also raised slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanded an inquiry into the deaths.

A heavy deployment of police force was seen at the Civic Centre at the agency headquarters.

The uproar erupted over the deaths of three UPSC aspirants, two females and a male, who were killed after the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following heavy rains on Saturday.


Topics :UPSCMCDcoachingFloodsBJPAAP

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

