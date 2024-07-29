Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / AI detects breast cancer 5 years in advance, Anand Mahindra reacts

AI detects breast cancer 5 years in advance, Anand Mahindra reacts

Multiple studies showed the potential of Artificial Intelligence in detecting cancers in advance. Advanced technology working on developing new drugs to predict the treatment outcome and prognosis

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, Sept. 25, 2019 in New York. (Photo: AP/PTI)
Anand Mahindra
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Researchers at Jameel Clinic for Machine Learning and MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) have developed a deep learning (DL) model based on mammography. This model can be very effective in detecting precancerous changes in high-risk women.

The AI system called Mirai is better at estimating breast cancer possibility from a mammogram than existing risk-assessment algorithms. Business Tycoon, Anand Mahindra, shared a post on X discussing the potential of AI in detecting breast cancer five years in advance. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Reposting a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), he stated, “If this is accurate, then AI is going to be of significantly more value to us than we imagined and much earlier than we had imagined.”

Watch the post here:

Many studies showed the potential of AI in the detection of cancers. Many technologies are paving the way for the development of new drugs to predict treatment outcomes and prognosis.

Some researchers from Duke University in the United States developed an interpretable AI model that can predict 5-year breast cancer from mammograms.

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi misleading nation on Agnipath, security: Rajnath Singh

LIVE news: Delhi HC reserves order on CM Kejriwal's regular bail plea in CBI case

Rau's coaching centre deaths: MCD deploys bulldozers to clear encroachments

When flights couldn't take off in Leh because air was too thin: Explained

Parliament LIVE news: Nothing in Budget for middle-class, farmers, says Rahul Gandhi


Another study was published in the journal Radiology where AI algorithms outperformed the standard clinical risk model in terms of predicting the five-year risk for breast cancer.

According to Vineet Nakra, a radiation oncologist at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Artificial Intelligence is helping pathologists diagnose cancer much faster and paving the way for doctors to make personalised and patient-centric cancer care.

Many challenges are yet to be overcome, but this technology has the potential to be a critical asset for radiologists and it will ultimately save lives. 

Science Translational Medicine shared a research article that states that risk assessment can be viewed as a prediction task where the model is trained to associate features of mammograms with future cancer diagnoses. 

“It requires risk prediction at various time points, the ability to leverage potentially missing nonimage data (such as age and family history), and consistent performance across heterogeneous mammography devices,” the article further read.

A deep learning system designed to assess cancer risk based on mammograms alone was introduced by MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) and Jameel Clinic's scientists, two years ago.

The model demonstrated notable effectiveness and inclusivity providing equal accuracy for white and black women. It is significant as black women face a 43 per cent higher likelihood of dying from breast cancer.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Pvt sector needs to step up, match govt's efforts: Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra asks industry to boost capital investment to 'ride the tide'

Tech golden thread that binds enterprise' work to future: Anand Mahindra

Modi govt 3.0 can usher in reforms towards Viksit Bharat: India Inc

Anand Mahindra hails Dipa Karmakar for winning gold at Asian championships

Topics :Anand Mahindrabreast cancerwomenCancer rate

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story