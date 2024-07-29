Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi misleading nation on Agnipath, security: Rajnath Singh

Speaking in Lok Sabha shortly after Gandhi's remarks on budget, defence minister said oppn leader had tried to spread lot of misconceptions about budget, & Finance Minister would provide clarification

Singh said Gandhi was trying to mislead the nation about the sensitive issue of national security and the Agnipath initiative | (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Monday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was misleading the nation on the sensitive issue of national security and the Agnipath initiative and added that he was ready to make a statement in this regard in Parliament.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha shortly after Gandhi's remarks on the Union budget, the defence minister said the opposition leader had tried to spread a lot of misconceptions about the budget and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would provide clarification when she replied to the debate.

Singh said Gandhi was trying to mislead the nation about the sensitive issue of national security and the Agnipath initiative.

"Our jawans protect the country's borders, it is such a sensitive issue of our national security. There are attempts to mislead the nation on the Agniveer issue, I am ready to make a statement whenever you permit," Singh said.

Gandhi said the defence minister had told the House that the family of an Agniveer martyr was paid compensation of Rs 1 crore but it was only insurance payment and not compensation.


First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

