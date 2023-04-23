Home / India News / Medical colleges in Himachal to get world-class facilities: CM Sukhu

Medical colleges in Himachal to get world-class facilities: CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said Himachal government is working towards providing world-class facilities in medical colleges in Shimla, Tanda, Nerchowk and Hamirpur.

Shimla
Medical colleges in Himachal to get world-class facilities: CM Sukhu

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 8:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said Himachal government is working towards providing world-class facilities in medical colleges in Shimla, Tanda, Nerchowk and Hamirpur.

Sukhu said that the state government is working towards providing ample employment opportunities to doctors despite limited job opportunities in the government sector.

Robotic surgery will be introduced in Shimla, Tanda, Nerchowk, and Hamirpur medical colleges and the latest PET scan and CT scan facilities would be provided in Shimla and Tanda Medical Colleges, he said.

Sukhu directed the administration to identify land for constructing a sports ground and an additional hostel in Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Nerchowk in Mandi.

Presiding over the first convocation ceremony of the medical college, he congratulated the newly passed-out doctors and presented internship certificates to the first batch of MBBS.

He also urged doctors to keep pace with the rapid technological advancements in medical science.

The Department of Emergency Medicine is being created by the state government, under which doctors and paramedical staff will work in eight-hour shifts and this would help in strengthening the emergency services, Sukhu said.

The chief minister said that to improve the quality of drinking water, the state government will use UV-based technology for purifying water in all drinking water schemes in a phased manner.

A cultural program was also presented by the students of the college during the programme.

Topics :Medical collegesHimachal Pradesh

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 8:11 PM IST

Also Read

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

Will provide assistance to police department for modernisation: HP CM Sukhu

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal's chief minister today

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu next Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy: Congress

New members of Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Sukhu to swear in today

Bar Council passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage legalisation

India will become third largest economy in world by 2030: VP Dhankhar

Archery World Cup: Indian men team wins silver, Dhiraj won bronze

Thunderstorm to moderate rain in South Bengal districts in next 3 days: MeT

2 IAF aircraft on standby in Jeddah to evacuate Indians from Sudan

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story