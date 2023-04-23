Home / India News / Thunderstorm to moderate rain in South Bengal districts in next 3 days: MeT

Thunderstorm to moderate rain in South Bengal districts in next 3 days: MeT

People of south Bengal woke up to an overcast sky on Sunday morning and very light rain in some areas, which brought down the night and day temperatures significantly

Kolkata
Thunderstorm to moderate rain in South Bengal districts in next 3 days: MeT

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 7:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An overcast sky on Sunday morning and very light rain at one or two places brought down temperatures in most parts of south Bengal, which have been sizzling under heatwave conditions for over 10 days, bringing relief to the denizens.

The Met department has forecast thunderstorms and light to moderate rain in all districts of south Bengal for the next three days.

People of south Bengal woke up to an overcast sky on Sunday morning and very light rain in some areas, which brought down the night and day temperatures significantly.

Most places recorded five to seven degrees lower temperatures than what it was a couple of days ago.

Kolkata recorded a maximum day temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24 degrees, while Bankura, which had been recorded the state's highest temperature constantly at over 44 degree Celsius, recorded 36.7 degrees on Sunday, the Met data said.

Topics :ThunderstormWest BengalMeT department

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts

Relief from heat likely in East India, met dept forecasts rain for 3 days

Legal crisis erupts in Bengal over slander campaign against HC judge

Light rain likely in Delhi, air quality still in 'very poor' category

Light rain triggers by western disturbance in parts of eastern Rajasthan

India will become third largest economy in world by 2030: VP Dhankhar

2 IAF aircraft on standby in Jeddah to evacuate Indians from Sudan

TN CM Stalin to visit Japan, Singapore, and UK to attract investments

Tea planters suffering from shortage, crop loss, falling prices in Tripura

Youth programme, meeting church leaders on PM's calendar for Kerala visit

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story