A medium intensity earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted J&K on Sunday as no immediate report of casualty or damage to property was reported from anywhere

IANS Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 12:00 PM IST
A medium intensity earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted J&K on Sunday as no immediate report of casualty or damage to property was reported from anywhere.

Residents in Srinagar city felt the earthquake and some ran out of their homes in panic.

Official sources said a medium intensity earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale occurred in J&K at 11.19 a.m. with latitude 36.54 degrees north and longitude 71.13 degrees east.

"The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region and its depth was 220 kms inside the earth.

Earthquakes have wrought havoc in Kashmir in the past as the region is seismologically highly sensitive.

On October 8, 2005 an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed over 48,000 people on the two sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

First Published: May 28 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

