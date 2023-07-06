Home / India News / Meeting to select new Delhi Congress chief held at DPCC office: Report

Meeting to select new Delhi Congress chief held at DPCC office: Report

The meeting to seek suggestions on the new party chief was a one-on-one meeting with the party's district and block-level leaders and workers, sources said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 4:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two separate meetings have been held to seek suggestions on selecting new chief of the Congress' Delhi unit and discuss ways to mobilise the party workers in the national capital, party sources said on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by AICC incharge for Delhi Deepak Babaria at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office here on Wednesday. He also met Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on the same day.

The meeting to seek suggestions on the new party chief was a one-on-one meeting with the party's district and block-level leaders and workers, sources said.

"Delhi Congress' district and block level leaders and workers were called individually to seek suggestions about a new party president. The meeting on Wednesday lasted for more than eight hours," a source in the party told PTI.

"Suggestions were also sought on how to mobilise the party workers in every district of Delhi and strengthen the party further ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," the source added.

Babaria is slated to hold more meetings with Delhi congress leaders and workers until Sunday.

The newly appointed AICC incharge for Delhi also held a meeting with party workers, leaders and office-bearers to discuss the party's roadmap for the 2024 Parliament elections last week and passed two resolutions political and organisational.

The Delhi Congress president is likely to change before the Lok Sabha elections 2024 with the main contenders for the post being Sandeep Dikshit, Devender Yadav, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Kanhaiya Kumar, according to the party sources.

The DPCC president was supposed to change after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections but could not due to a delay in the process, sources said.

Also Read

Shah brings up Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Rajasthan rally ahead of polls

Oppn meet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Kharge arrive in Bihar's Patna

India can mobilise world to address Russia-Ukraine war issue: French Prez

'Atonement for past deeds' of Sangh Parivar: Kerala CM on PM's church visit

'Kill Kharge plot' launched by BJP leaders, claims Congress' Surjewala

India has highest input tariffs for electronic among competing nation: ICEA

4 IRS officers appointed in CBDT under finance ministry: Govt order

Indian, US navies conduct 11-day exercise to boost interoperability

Excise policy scam: Sisodia moves SC seeking bail in CBI, ED cases

Fake news: If effect of law is unconstitutional, it has to go, says HC

Topics :DelhiCongressPoliticsPolitical parties

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story