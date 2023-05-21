Home / India News / 2 more devotees die of heart attack in Yamunotri Dham; toll climbs to 18

2 more devotees die of heart attack in Yamunotri Dham; toll climbs to 18

Press Trust of India Uttarkashi
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
Two more pilgrims who had come to visit the famous Yamunotri Dham in this district of Uttarakhand have died of heart attack, police said on Sunday.

Barkot station in-charge Gajendra Bahuguna said Satyanarayan (55), a resident of Banthanau village in the Churu district of Rajasthan, was admitted to the hospital in Jankichatti where he died due to breathing problems.

Sheshnath (77), a resident of Hinaut village in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, was admitted to the hospital after his health suddenly deteriorated, he said, adding that he died during treatment.

Total 18 devotees have died of heart attack since the commencement of the pilgrimage to the Dham last month.

First Published: May 21 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

