Ready for narco test if Phogat and Punia take it too, says Brij Bhushan

The president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) made the remark in a Facebook post

Press Trust of India Gonda (UP)
Ready for narco test if Phogat and Punia take it too, says Brij Bhushan

May 21 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a section of wrestlers, on Sunday said he is ready to undergo a narco test provided wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia take it too.

The president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) made the remark in a Facebook post.

"I am ready to undergo narco test, polygraph test or lie detector test, but my condition is that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also undergo these tests with me. If both the wrestlers agree to undergo it, call a press conference and make announcement. I promise them that I am ready for the test," he posted in Hindi.

"I stand by my word even today and promise the countrymen to remain steadfast forever. Jai Shri Ram," Singh added.

Prominent wrestlers of the country, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, are currently protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since April 23, accusing BJP MP from Kaiserganj seat of Uttar Pradesh and former president of sexual exploitation.

On the directions of the Supreme Court, Delhi Police is investigating the case after lodging an FIR against Singh. In the meantime, the Sports Ministry has cancelled all activities of the wrestling federation with immediate effect till the investigation into the allegations of the wrestlers is completed.

First Published: May 21 2023 | 11:24 PM IST

