Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, only 51.93% students successful

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) announced the results of the class 10 final examinations on Friday, in which only 51.93 per cent of the appearing students were declared successful.

Samridhya Das of Sherwood School in Tura secured the first rank in Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination for class 10 by scoring 572 out of 600 marks. Jyotipriya Bhattacharjee of St Margaret's Higher Secondary School in Shillong secured the second rank by scoring 570 marks.

Tanushri Acharjee, also of St Margaret's Higher Secondary School, Ritam Deep Chowdhury of Sherwood School and Salrime M Sangma of St Xavier's Secondary School shared the third position by scoring 564 marks.

Of the total 51,280 students from 656 schools appearing in the exams, only 26,629 were declared successful. This year, the pass percentage went down to 51.93 from last year's 56.96 per cent.

The MBoSE also announced the results for the Arts stream of Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination for class 12. The pass percentage was 80.30, a marginal drop from last year's 81.17 per cent.

Larisa Lamin of Adventist Higher Secondary School in Thadlaskein bagged the first rank by scoring 450 out of 500 marks, while Avelyne Francisca Khriam and Deinamesha Hynniewta of St Anthony's Higher Secondary School in Shillong secured the second and third positions by scoring 449 and 446 marks, respectively.

A total of 25,434 students from 246 schools appeared in the examinations, and 20,425 were declared successful.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated the successful candidates of both examinations.

"Wishing all the students who successfully passed their SSLC & HSSLC (Arts) examination from MBoSE. May almighty guide you as you begin your journey for higher studies. Urging the students to be prepared for the journey ahead. May God bless you always!" he said.