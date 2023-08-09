Meghalaya CM Sangma seeks PM Modi's intervention for ILP implementation

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and sought his intervention for the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the northeastern state, officials said here.

Sangma, who led a delegation, also sought the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

"The delegation on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the PM, seeking his intervention in addressing major concerns of the state -- ILP and inclusion of the two languages, which are spoken by the majority of the people, in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution," an official told PTI.

ILP is an official travel document issued by the Centre to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period.

Of the eight states in the northeastern region, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland are currently under the ILP regime.

Sangma apprised Modi of the inadequacy of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in safeguarding tribal interests despite its exclusion provision for tribal areas.

In 2019, the state sought the implementation of the ILP in Meghalaya under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation 1873.

Sangma also emphasised the need for the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

"A resolution to this effect was passed by the Meghalaya Assembly in November 2018, and the matter is currently pending with the Centre," the official said.

The delegation, of which Assembly Speaker Thomas Sangma was also a member, briefed the PM on the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border committees set up to end the boundary dispute.

"A joint survey by both states is underway to demarcate boundaries in these resolved areas," the official said.

Noting that Meghalaya has 17 major tribes, and many sub-tribes, Sangma sought the expansion of seats in the three autonomous district councils to accommodate all stakeholders.