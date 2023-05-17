Meta India partnership head Manish Chopra resigns; fourth exit in a year



Chopra announced in a LinkedIn post, "The recent months have been trying times for everyone in so many ways. I know this team has shown so much care and has helped each other selflessly. I am now looking forward to a new phase in my professional life. I will share more in due course," Chopra said in his LinkedIn post. Meta India's director and chief of partnerships, Manish Chopra, is leaving the company after 4.5 years of service.



According to reports, Chopra served as interim head until January 1, 2023, while Sandhya Devanathan was appointed chief following Ajith Mohan's exit. This follows the exit of former Meta India chief Ajit Mohan, public policy head Rajiv Aggarwal, and WhatsApp India CEO Abhijit Bose. Chopra joined Facebook India in 2019 as the director and head of partnerships.



He also stated that he is looking forward to a new chapter in his professional career. According to his LinkedIn profile, Chopra has previously worked at Microsoft, Little Internet Private Limited, Zovi.com, and Oracle. "I am grateful to the company for entrusting me with expanding our efforts to drive growth and engagement across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp," Chopra said on LinkedIn.



Following Mohan's departure, Chopra served as the company's temporary CEO until Sandhya Devanathan took over as Meta's India CEO on January 1, 2023. Chopra's departure from Meta comes at a time when the internet behemoth is seeing massive churn at the top in India. In November 2022, Meta's India head, Ajit Mohan, left the company to join rival Snap.



Earlier in September last year, Manesh Mahatme also quit as the CEO of WhatsApp Pay in India. A little more than a week after Mohan's departure, WhatsApp's Head of India, Abhijit Bose, resigned after nearly four years on the job. Along with Bose, Rajiv Aggarwal, then-Meta India's Director of Public Policy, resigned.

A few weeks after Mohan's departure, Meta named Devanathan Vice President of Meta India. "Devanthan will focus on bringing the organisation's business and revenue priorities together to serve partners and clients while continuing to support the long-term growth of our business and commitment to India," the company said in an official statement.

