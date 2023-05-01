Global growth in green technologies seen driving demand for silver



Green-tech demand Silver, which is currently trading at Rs 73,868 per kilogram, is up 8.5 per cent year-to-date, trailing only marginally behind gold, which is up 9.7 per cent over the same period. The rally in silver may continue if the global economic recovery remains on course.

Amid a tentative global recovery, green technologies, which make extensive use of silver, are gaining traction. Silver has emerged as an investment opportunity worth considering in an environment where rising industrial demand is accompanied by a supply deficit.