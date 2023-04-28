Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Summer scoop: how to get yourself a healthy ice cream treat

Summer scoop: how to get yourself a healthy ice cream treat

Season or reason for this treat doesn't matter: Indians are willing to pay good money for their frozen flavour

Premium
Summer scoop: how to get yourself a healthy ice cream treat

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 11:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Ice cream is a treat for any season. In the summer, a scoop will help you cool off and in the winter, you can enjoy your favourite slice of hot pie accompanied by ice cream.
India’s ice cream market was worth Rs 25,000 crore in FY22 and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.89 per cent between 2023 and 2028, according to TechSci Research, a market research company. India is one of the fastest-growing ice-cream consumption markets and consumers in its biggest cities will pay for premium brands.
“With improvements in cold chain infrastructure, such as temperature-controlled storage spaces, acquiring qualified operational and servicing people, and increased disposable incomes have enabled Indian consumers to afford premium-quality ice creams, prompting several international ice cream manufacturers to expand their operations in the country,” said a spokesperson for TechSci.

Also Read

Amul's utterly butterly supply melts; eateries switch to alternatives

Vadilal Ind soars 10% on board nod to buy 'Vadilal' brand from promoter co

RS Sodhi steps down as Amul MD; Jayen Mehta given interim charge

South Korea's Lotte to invest Rs 450 cr in Indian unit Havmor Ice Cream

Ease in margins seen from Q4 for dairy cos; stay stock selective: Analysts

I-T dept releases offline forms for ITR 1, 4 for fiscal year 2022-2023

Mahila Samman Savings Certificates: All you need to know about the scheme

Par for the course: Lock in returns for long term with non-par plans

Reasonable equity valuations offer a favourable entry point to investors

Donations made to move to lower tax slab can make taxman see red

Topics :Ice cream industryKwality LtdNaturals Ice CreamVadilal Group

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story