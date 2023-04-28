Home / Finance / Personal Finance / The tax rule to know when you partner with relative to buy property

The tax rule to know when you partner with relative to buy property

Sale transactions of less than Rs 50 lakh is not subject to tax deducted at source

Mumbai
Premium
The tax rule to know when you partner with relative to buy property

7 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
Follow Us

The Jodhpur bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) recently ruled that tax deducted at source (TDS) under Section 194IA is applicable only when consideration for the transfer of immovable property is more than Rs 50 lakh.
  
To negate the use of black money in immovable property transactions, the government introduced Section 194IA via the Finance Act 2013.

Also Read

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

Expanding India's global stamp: FTAs are the way to go if gaps are plugged

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

New and old: How two tax regimes work for home loan interest benefit

Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here

Fund pick: Aditya Birla Sun Life Corporate Bond Fund

Summer scoop: how to get yourself a healthy ice cream treat

I-T dept releases offline forms for ITR 1, 4 for fiscal year 2022-2023

Mahila Samman Savings Certificates: All you need to know about the scheme

Par for the course: Lock in returns for long term with non-par plans

Topics :stamp dutyProperty taxIncome tax assessment

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story