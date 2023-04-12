Home / India News / Metro rake runs under river for 1st time in India, goes Howrah from Kolkata

Metro rake runs under river for 1st time in India, goes Howrah from Kolkata

This is a revolutionary step in providing a modern transport system to the people of Kolkata and its suburbs, the official said

Kolkata
Metro rake runs under river for 1st time in India, goes Howrah from Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kolkata Metro created history on Wednesday when its rake ran through a tunnel under a river for the first time in the country, a senior official said here.

The Metro rake which had only officials and engineers on board ran under the Hooghly from Kolkata to Howrah on the other side of the river.

This is a revolutionary step in providing a modern transport system to the people of Kolkata and its suburbs, the official said.

Metro Railway General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy and other senior officers travelled from Mahakaran station in Kolkata to Howrah Maidan station in the rake.

Topics :KolkataMetrohowrah

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

Also Read

Kolkata underwater metro to be completed by December 2023, says KMRC

Calcutta HC seeks report from Bengal govt over Ram Navami clashes

Train in Howrah-Bandel section suspended due to stone pelting in Hoogly

WB's 1st Vande Bharat to cut travel time between Howrah, NJP by 3 hours

Penalty for littering garbage on roads in Kolkata hiked 100 times

4 Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station, two booked

Kejriwal directs labour dept to reach out to 1.3 mn construction workers

Newly-appointed govt teachers in MP to get full salary after one year: CM

Make Covid hospitals functional, situation under control: UP CM Adityanath

Stay order on service charge ban not approval of practice: Delhi HC

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story