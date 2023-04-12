Home / India News / Newly-appointed govt teachers in MP to get full salary after one year: CM

Newly-appointed govt teachers in MP to get full salary after one year: CM

Chouhan made this announcement at a programme held at his official residence for newly-inducted teachers, which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video message earlier in the day

Bhopal
Newly-appointed govt teachers in MP to get full salary after one year: CM

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said newly-appointed government teachers will get 100 per cent salary after completion of one year in service.

Chouhan made this announcement at a programme held at his official residence for newly-inducted teachers, which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video message earlier in the day.

"In the first year of service, teachers will get 70 per cent of the salary. From the second year, they will get a full 100 per cent salary. They will not have to wait for four years to get the full salary as per the provision made by the previous government in the state," Chouhan said in a veiled swipe at the erstwhile Congress government of Kamal Nath.

The Assembly polls in MP are due later this year.

Topics :Madhya PradeshShivraj Singh ChouhanTeachers

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

Also Read

Prez Droupadi Murmu, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visit tribal museum in Bhopal

CM Chouhan, Kamal Nath engage in 'question war' on poll promises

Pegasus not in Rahul Gandhi's phone but in his mind: MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh set to organise global investors summit in Indore

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches youth policy, portal

Make Covid hospitals functional, situation under control: UP CM Adityanath

Stay order on service charge ban not approval of practice: Delhi HC

HP govt to launch scheme to assist widows for constructing houses: CM

India continues to retain FAA IASA Category 1 ranking, says DGCA

'Amritpal Singh wanted' posters at Batala station, informers to be rewarded

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story