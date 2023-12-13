Home / India News / MHA orders probe into LS security breach, CRPF DG to head inquiry panel

MHA orders probe into LS security breach, CRPF DG to head inquiry panel

The committee will probe the reasons for the breach in security, identify lapses, and recommend further action

Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 10:55 PM IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday ordered a probe into the Parliament security breach incident following a request from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, officials said.

The inquiry committee, headed by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Anish Dayal Singh, along with members from other security agencies and experts, will find out the lapse in the security of Parliament and recommend action, an MHA spokesperson said.

"On a request from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the MHA has ordered an inquiry into the Parliament security breach incident. The inquiry committee has been set up under the chairmanship of Anish Dayal Singh, Director General, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts," the spokesperson said.

The committee will probe the reasons for the breach in security, identify lapses, and recommend further action, he said.

"The committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest," the spokesperson said.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the deadly 2001 Parliament terror attack, two people on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouted slogans, and released yellow smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House.

Around the same time, two others, including a woman, raised slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters outside the parliament premises, prompting the police to get into action and round up the duo.

Topics :MHALok SabhaParliament winter sessionCRPF

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 10:55 PM IST

