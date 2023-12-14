Sensex (0.81%)
Delhi Police registers case under UAPA to probe Parliament security breach

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered an inquiry into a Parliament security breach incident

Lok sabha attack

This came after the Lok Sabha Secretary General wrote to the Home Ministry to conduct a high level inquiry into the entire incident.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 09:14 AM IST
The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a case under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to probe the major security breach when two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered an inquiry into a Parliament security breach incident.
"On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, MHA has ordered an enquiry of parliament security breach incident. An Enquiry Committee has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts," the Spokesperson of the MHA has posted on 'X'.
"Enquiry Committee will investigate the reasons for breaches in the security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest," it added.
This came after the Lok Sabha Secretary General wrote to the Home Ministry to conduct a high level inquiry into the entire incident.
On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, there was a major security breach when two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour.
 
In a security breach in Lok Sabha, two men jumped into the House from the visitors' gallery and had canisters in their hand, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.
Visuals showed an a man jumping from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion. The House was adjourned till 2 pm.
The incident happened when members were raising matters of urgent public importance and BJP MP Khagen Murmu was raising his issue. Simultaneously, two individuals, including a woman, sprayed colored gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises. Earlier in the day, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said that two men jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hands.

Topics : Parliament Lok Sabha Delhi Police

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 07:55 AM IST

