Home / India News / Microsoft to train 100,000 Indian developers in AI technologies, tools

Microsoft to train 100,000 Indian developers in AI technologies, tools

The developers will be trained under Microsoft's AI Odyssey initiative. The month-long programme is open to all, without any experience or background preference required

Microsoft
Ashutosh Mishra

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tech giant Microsoft on Monday announced the launch of the AI Odyssey initiative, which aims to skill 100,000 developers in India in the latest AI technologies and tools.

"The AI Odyssey programme offers a comprehensive learning experience that helps developers acquire and demonstrate the relevant skills needed to execute critical projects using AI technologies that align with business goals and outcomes," said the company.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The month-long programme is open to all, without any experience or background preference required.

"To participate in the programme, developers will need to register on the AIOdyssey portal, following which they will be able to access the learning modules and resources," said an official press release from the company.

The programme has two levels that participants need to complete by the end of this month.

While the first level of the programme will educate participants on how to use Azure AI services to create and deploy AI solutions for different scenarios, the second level will have an online assessment with interactive lab tasks that will earn them 'Microsoft Applied Skills credentials'.

Microsoft Applied Skills credentials is a new verifiable credential that validates their ability to solve real-world problems with AI, said the company.

"AI is the future of innovation and India is leading the way with its tech talent. The Microsoft Applied Skills credential will help developers demonstrate their competence and creativity in the most in-demand AI skills and scenarios. We welcome all developers to join us in creating meaningful AI solutions that will contribute to India's economy," said Irina Ghose, Managing Director, Microsoft India.

The tech giant also announced that participants who complete both levels of challenges will also stand a chance to win a VIP Pass to attend the Microsoft AI Tour in Bangalore in February 2024.

Also Read

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

Microsoft rolls out major Copilot update on Edge for Android, iOS: Details

Windows 11: Microsoft rolls out September update packed with AI features

Microsoft renames Bing Chat as Copilot and adds new AI tools for services

Snowless NW Himalayas: El Nino leads to dry winter, may have ripple effect

'BJP stands with Bilkis Bano's rapists': Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Centre

Amid seat-sharing talks, Sena (UBT) stakes claim to 23 Lok Sabha seats

Bilkis case: SC verdict showed who gives patronage to criminals, says Rahul

Remarks against PM Modi do not represent views of people: Maldivian govt

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MicrosoftTech firmsartifical intelligenceAI technologysoftware developersMicrosoft AI research project

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story