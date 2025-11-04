Mild tremor in Karnataka's Vijayapura, some districts of Andhra Pradesh

A mild earthquake measuring magnitude 2.9 on Richter scale was recorded in Vijayapura district on Tuesday morning, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The tremor occurred at 7.49 am with its epicentre located about 3.6 kilometres northwest of Bhutnal Tanda in Vijayapura taluk.

Officials said the seismic event was minor and caused no damage.

The recorded coordinates were 16.91 degree North latitude and 75.75 degree East longitude, with the earthquake originating at a shallow depth of five kilometres beneath the surface, KSNDMC said in a statement.

The earthquake of magnitude 2.9 is recorded by the KSNDMC network in Vijayapura district with the epicentre located 3.6 km northwest of Bhutnal Tanda, Vijayapura taluk, the statement said.

According to the centre's analysis, the epicentre was situated 4.3 km west-southwest of Inganal village, 4.6 km northeast of Hanchinal village, 9.3 km north-northeast of Vijayapura city, and about 65 km north of the Almatti Dam Seismic Observatory. The KSNDMC clarified that the intensity observed is low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 50-60 km from the epicentre. It further added that such an earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is low, though there might be local vibrations felt. The region falls under Seismic Zone III, and the tectonic map indicates the area is devoid of any major structural discontinuities, KSNDMC said. The agency urged residents to remain calm, stating that the community need not panic as both the magnitude and intensity observed are low.

The district and surrounding places are witnessing earthquakes for the few days. Mild earthquake jolts Andhra's Alluri Sitharama Raju district A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Alluri Sitharama Raju district and tremors were also felt in neighbouring Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning. However, no casualties or property damage were reported, authorities said. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, the tremor was recorded at 4:19 am at a depth of 10 km with its epicentre located at latitude 18.02N and longitude 82.58E. A mild earthquake measuring 3.7 on the richter scale was recorded in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Tuesday morning, while the tremors were felt in a few places in Vizag, an official from Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) told PTI.