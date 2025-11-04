LIVE news updates: Election Commission starts drive to update UP's voter list

The Election Commission on Tuesday launched the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Uttar Pradesh to clean and update the electoral rolls. Conducted under the theme ‘Shuddh Nirvachak Namavali, Majboot Loktantra’ (Clean Electoral Roll, Strong Democracy), the initiative aims to ensure greater accuracy in voter registration, officials said.

As part of the drive, booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit every household between Tuesday and December 4 to verify and update voters’ details. They will provide each voter with pre-printed forms in duplicate and assist them in filling them out, the officials added.

Voters have been requested to complete and sign both copies of the form, attach a recent passport-sized photograph, and return the documents to their respective BLOs at the earliest, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Office (CEO) said in a statement.

Residents may also download the form online from https://voters.eci.gov.in

. For additional assistance, voters can contact the helpline numbers 1950 or 1800-180-1950.

According to the Election Commission’s schedule, the draft electoral roll will be published on 9 December. Citizens can submit claims and objections between 9 December and 8 January. The verification and hearing of claims will take place between 9 December and 31 January, while the final electoral roll will be published on 7 February 2026, the statement added.