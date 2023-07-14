Military theaterisation needed for effective response to conflict, says CDS

With the changing international geopolitical landscape, it is important for the country's national strategy to adapt to these changes effectively, theaterisation holds strong potential to ensure India is ready to face several challenges.

Theaterisation involves creating specific structures within the military branches to ensure an effective response in various conflict situations.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, recently spoke at an event called the DRDO Directors' Conclave, which is organised annually by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). General Chauhan highlighted the need to perform well, reform existing processes, transform strategies, stay informed about emerging challenges, and conform to new circumstances.

In reference to the "Technology Requirements Emerging from Theaterisation," General Chauhan stated that it is crucial for the Indian Armed Forces to have superior technology and tactics to succeed in engagements.

He mentioned the importance of jointness, integration, and theaterisation principles in the realm of national security.

General Chauhan explained that integration in the physical domain aims to combine the unique capabilities of the Services through integrated processes and structures, thereby enhancing the overall war-fighting capability.

General Chauhan also announced the release of DRDO's second list of systems and subsystems, which the industry can use to design, develop, and manufacture equipment, aligning with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. This list builds upon the previous release of 108 items. Additionally, he launched the "DRDO Guidelines for Production Coordination," which outline the process for coordinating production and resolving issues related to the manufacturing of military equipment developed by DRDO.

These guidelines establish a two-tier mechanism that involves designers, users, production agencies, quality agencies, and other stakeholders to address production-related issues. This initiative aims to support the Indian Defence Industry in developing defence technologies and systems in line with the goals of self-reliance.

The DRDO Directors' Conclave is a two-day event organised as a follow-up to the Chintan Shivir meetings and their subsequent review by the Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh. The event is attended by top officials of DRDO, including Directors General from various technology and corporate clusters, laboratory directors, headquarters directors, and Integrated Financial Advisors (IFAs). It consists of six technical sessions and panel discussions focused on redefining the role of DRDO in light of new government policies and emerging scenarios.