Home / India News / Varanasi court reserves order for Jul 21 on plea for Gyanvapi mosque survey

Varanasi court reserves order for Jul 21 on plea for Gyanvapi mosque survey

A court here on Friday reserved its order for July 21 on a petition seeking a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A court here on Friday reserved its order for July 21 on a petition seeking a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The petition filed by the Hindu side of the case had sought a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the entire Gyanvapi mosque complex.

"We had put before the court the demand for an archaeological and scientific investigation of the entire Gyanvapi complex except the 'vajukhana'. After hearing both sides, the court reserved the verdict for July 21," said Vishnu Shankar Jain, the counsel for the Hindu side.

Jain said he argued that the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute can be resolved only by an archaeological investigation of the entire mosque complex.

Also Read

Gyanvapi row: Allahabad court to hear petition filed by waqf board today

SC asks Varanasi collector to hold meet to provide wazu' at Gyanvapi mosque

Key litigant to withdraw from Gyanvapi mosque case due to lack of resources

Gyanvapi mosque case main petitioner seeks permission for euthanasia

Gyanvapi case: We need to tread carefully in this matter, says SC

Yamuna water levels drop marginally, floodwaters reach SC entrance

Chandrayaan-3 successfully launched: What next for Isro's lunar mission?

Mandaviya chairs consultative parliamentary panel meeting on health

Extraordinary feat: VP Dhankhar lauds ISRO for launch of Chandrayaan-3

India to buy 26 Rafale Marine jets from France; check aircraft details here

Topics :VaranasiUttar Pradesh

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story