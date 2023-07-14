38% of urban Indians consume artificial sweeteners monthly: Survey

A recent survey conducted by LocalCircles (a community building social media platform) has been revealed that 38 per cent of urban Indians consume food products with artificial sweeteners every month. A staggering 91 per cent of respondents wanted food brands to prominently display the usage of artificial sweeteners on the front of the packaging.

Among those who consume such products, one in three indicated a preference for diet soda drinks and sugar-free chewing gums. Additionally, 26 per cent of consumers reported consuming artificial sweeteners in the form of energy drinks, while 18 per cent opted for sugar-free chocolates and ice creams.