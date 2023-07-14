Home / India News / 38% of urban Indians consume artificial sweeteners monthly: Survey

38% of urban Indians consume artificial sweeteners monthly: Survey

A staggering 91% of respondents wanted food brands to prominently display the use of artificial sweeteners on the front of the packaging

Anjali Singh
Premium
Photo: iStock

Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 6:47 PM IST
A recent survey conducted by LocalCircles (a community building social media platform) has been revealed that 38 per cent of urban Indians consume food products with artificial sweeteners every month. A staggering 91 per cent of respondents wanted food brands to prominently display the usage of artificial sweeteners on the front of the packaging.

Among those who consume such products, one in three indicated a preference for diet soda drinks and sugar-free chewing gums. Additionally, 26 per cent of consumers reported consuming artificial sweeteners in the form of energy drinks, while 18 per cent opted for sugar-free chocolates and ice creams.

The survey received over 23,000 responses from consumers across 295 districts of India. These developments come in the wake of a warning issued by World Health Organization (WHO) in May, cautioning against the use of artificial sweeteners as they do not aid in weight loss and can potentially increase the risk of type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the cancer research arm of WHO, recently categorised aspartame, a popular artificial sweetener, as "possibly carcinogenic to humans." However, several regulatory bodies have emphasised that aspartame is safe for consumption when used within specified guidelines. A separate risk assessment conducted by a team of WHO experts affirmed that WHO's guidelines on aspartame do not require any changes.

LocalCircles survey also revealed that given the apparent misconception among people that artificial sweeteners are less of an evil compared to sugar, jaggery or honey and they are a good option for those with diabetes or those desiring to lose weight, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the government should mount a campaign to educate people on the issue while directing the processed food companies to prominently display all relevant information about the sweeteners used and its possible negative impact on health. 

Urban Indians that consume foods with artificial sweeteners each month (4,310 responses)  
   
Among artificial sweeteners consumers 1 in 3 prefered diet soda or chewing gums  
   
Diet Soda Drinks 32%
Sugar Free Gums 32%
Energy Drinks 26%
Sugar Free Chocolate 18%
Sugar Free Ice cream 18%
Energy Bars 5%
Other food and drinks 37%
Cant Say 32%
Source: LocalCircles Survey Data  
   
Urban Indians consumption of foods with artificial sweeteners each month  
   
Yes 38%
No 62%
   
Source: LocalCircles Survey Data

Topics :Artificial sweetenersUrban India

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 6:47 PM IST

