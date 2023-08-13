Minister Meenakashi Lekhi flags off 'Tiranga Rally' in national capital

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Sunday flagged off the 'Tiranga Rally' in the national capital stating that Independence Day is around the corner and people are full of energy and enthusiasm about the celebration.

"Independence Day is around the corner and people are full of energy and enthusiastic about the celebration and as the PM has said that 'Amrit Kaal' is starting and during this period we have to take the nation to the heights of success. This will only happen when we all will work together in this direction full of energy," Minister of State for External Affairs, Lekhi told ANI.

A fervour of patriotism and nationalism was witnessed during the massive Tiranga Rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people of India to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement from August 13 to 15 this year.

PM Modi said that the Indian flag symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity and urged the people to upload their photographs with the Tiranga on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website.

PM Modi tweeted, "The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress."

Meanwhile, around 1,800 special guests from all over India will be attending the Independence Day Flag hoisting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort.

Two beneficiaries of 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme' (PM-KISAN), from the state of Maharashtra, will witness the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. Fifty (50) beneficiaries of the scheme, along with their families, are among around 1,800 persons who have been invited to listen to PM Modi's address.