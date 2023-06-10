Home / India News / Ministers draw agenda for Goa's 2047 vision during 'chintan shivir'

Ministers draw agenda for Goa's 2047 vision during 'chintan shivir'

The Goa government's two-day "chintan shivir" concluded on Saturday, with ministers drawing an agenda for the state's vision for 2047

Press Trust of India Panaji
Ministers draw agenda for Goa's 2047 vision during 'chintan shivir'

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 8:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Goa government's two-day "chintan shivir" concluded on Saturday, with ministers drawing an agenda for the state's vision for 2047.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant chaired the event, which saw the active participation of all members of his cabinet.

The chief minister's office in a statement said the state government had organised its first chintan shivir for the council of ministers in continuation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative.

Chairman of State-run Economic Development Corporation Sadanand Shet Tanavade was also part of the event.

Interactions in the event were around various aspects pertaining to the theme Vikasit Bharat 2047 and Vision Goa 2047, the statement said.

Sumar Berry, vice-chairman of NITI Ayog, also interacted with the participants and deliberated on the role of Goa in achieving Vikasit Bharat 2047.

Berry discussed the roadmap for achieving a greater milestone through impactful good governance initiatives, the CMO said.

The event addressed various key components of the good governance model, such as health, rural development, panchayat raj, finance, infrastructure, urban development, tourism, land revenue, public works, water resources, ease of doing business among other aspects.

Also Read

Goa lawmakers, oppn leaders want to name new airport on Manohar Parrikar

2-day 'Chintan Shivir' of the Rajasthan government commences in Jaipur

Govt to organise 'Chintan Shivir' with focus on drug quality regulation

Civil aviation ministry organises chintan shivir for official, stakeholders

LS Secretariat holds 'chintan shivir' to boost creativity amongst employees

HP govt asks Centre to fix 40-year contract for hydropower projects

Delhi's max temp settles at 41.8 degree celsius, two notches above normal

PM Modi to inaugurate maiden National Training Conclave on Sunday

WB panchayat polls: All-party meeting on Jun 13 to discuss law and order

Railways board orders double-locking arrangement for all signalling assets

Topics :chintanGoa

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story