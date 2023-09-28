Mission to Venus already configured: Isro chairman post Chandrayaan-3 plans

Confirming the development, Isro chief S Somnath on Tuesday said that India's mission to Venus, the brightest planet in our solar system, has been configured.
The payloads for the mission have already been developed, marking a significant milestone in India's space exploration endeavors, he said.
Isro's Venus Mission
The mission, unofficially known as Shukrayaan, from Sanskrit words Shukra (Venus) and yana (craft, vehicle), is expected to launch in the coming years.
Calling it an interesting planet, Somnath said that studying Venus could answer several questions in the space science field.
"Venus is a very interesting planet. It also has an atmosphere. Its atmosphere is so thick. The atmospheric pressure is 100 times that of Earth and it is full of acids. You cannot penetrate the surface. You don't know if its surface is hard or not. Why are we trying to understand all of this? Earth could one day be Venus. I don't know. Maybe 10,000 years later we [Earth] will change our characteristics. Earth was never like this. It was not a habitable place long long back," Somnath said.
Mission to Venus
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has undertaken several flyby and other missions to Venus. It announced in 2022 that its spacecraft captured the first visible light images of Venus in a 2021 flyby mission.
Nasa's future Venus missions are likely to take place in 2029, 2030 and 2031.