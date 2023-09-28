Uttarakhand CM assigns new roles to state leaders, names 10 appointees

The Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, released the names of candidates who have been given new responsibilities in the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Director General Information Banshidhar Tiwari said that CM Dhami has decided to provide responsibilities to ten leaders who will work in the public interest.

Former BJP President of Uttarakhand, Jyoti Prasad Gairola, has been appointed as the Vice President of the Twenty-Point Programme Implementation Committee (State Level).

Ramesh Gadia has been given the responsibility of Vice President for the State Level Watershed Council; Madhu Bhatt has been appointed as the Vice President of the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Literature and Arts Council; and Mufti Shamoon Qasmi will oversee the Uttarakhand Madrassa Education Council as President.

Balraj Pasi has been appointed as President of the Uttarakhand State Seed and Organic Products Certification Institute, Suresh Bhatt as Vice President of the Level National Rural Health and Monitoring Council, and Anil Dabbu as Chairman of the Agricultural Production and Marketing Board (Mandi).

CM Dhami has appointed Kailash Pant as the chairman of the Uttarakhand State Advisory Labour Contract Board and Shiv Singh Bisht as the vice chairman of the Prime Minister Rural Road Scheme State Level Monitoring Council. While Narayan Ram Tamta has been appointed as President of Hariram Tamta Traditional Craft Development Institute, read the official statement.

CM Dhami, who is on a UK tour to invite industrialists to the Global Investor Summit in the state, said on Wednesday that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 9,000 crores was signed, adding that people are willing to invest in Uttarakhand.

Speaking to ANI, he said," "We have made more than 27 new policies. Some amendments have been made, and some new policies have been made.

"We have brought these policies to investors. If investment comes to Uttarakhand, the youth will get employment, and there will be growth," Dhami said.

"He further stated that more MoUs are expected to be signed on the fourth day of his visit," he added.