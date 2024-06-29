Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mob attacks cops during anti-encroachment drive in J-K's Kathua district

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to restore law and order, an official said

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to restore law and order, the officials said. Representative image. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 1:10 PM IST
At least five police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured on Saturday after allegedly being attacked by a mob protesting against an anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

A drive was launched in the Nagri area of Hiranagar to demolish an illegal place of worship that was resisted by a group of locals, the officials said.

They turned violent and attacked the police, injuring five personnel, including a deputy superintendent.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to restore law and order, the officials said.

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

