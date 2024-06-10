Modi govt 3.0 Cabinet: Piyush Goyal retains ministry of commerce

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Piyush Goyal has been reappointed as a Cabinet minister after his debut election victory from the Mumbai North constituency.

In the third term of the Narendra Modi-led government, Goyal continued to be in charge of the commerce and industry ministry but had to relinquish portfolios such as food and consumer affairs and textiles.

Over the last decade, Goyal, 59, has handled key and diverse portfolios, including power, renewable energy, coal, mines, and railways during the first term of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In the second term, he took charge as the commerce and industry, textiles, food, and consumer affairs minister.

In 2014, Goyal was inducted as the minister of state with independent charge, but was later elevated to the rank of Cabinet minister. He also had two short stints as the finance minister in 2018 and 2019 in the absence of the late Arun Jaitley.

Born in Mumbai, Goyal studied at Mumbai University. He is a chartered accountant by profession and also worked as an investment banker.

As the commerce and industry minister, Goyal took the tough stand of walking out of the China-backed Asian trade bloc Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in 2019, stating that it was not a balanced agreement. More recently, India signed free trade agreements (FTAs) with Australia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Mauritius. It is also during his tenure that India and the United States (US) were able to manage an out-of-court settlement of seven cases at the World Trade Organization.

In his role as coal minister, Goyal spearheaded India’s first e-auction of coal mines. It was the first time in the country that coal mines were awarded through an auction route to private companies for both production and sale of coal in the open market.

As power minister, Goyal launched the reform scheme for the power distribution sector – the first for this government and the fourth in the last 15 years. Goyal was also behind the launch of half a dozen web portals for real-time data tracking of various parts of the power supply chain.