Modi 3.0 Cabinet: No change in top four ministries; here's the full list

Narendra Modi was sworn in as the country’s Prime Minister for a third term on Sunday, alongside 71 other Cabinet ministers. Notable figures in the new Cabinet include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and 36-year-old K Ram Mohan Naidu, who was a surprise selection. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and his council of ministers during a three-hour glittering ceremony at the forecourt of the majestic Rashtrapati Bhawan.
The Cabinet includes representatives from various states and social groups, while the allocation of ministries largely presents a continuation of the leadership in critical portfolios.
Here's the full list of the Cabinet ministers and their respective portfolios:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energ; Department of Space
- Rajnath Singh - Ministry of Defence
- Amit Shah - Ministry of Home Affairs; Ministry of Cooperation
- Nitin Gadkari - Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
- JP Nadda - Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan - Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare; Ministry of Rural Development
- Nirmala Sitharaman - Ministry of Finance; Ministry of Corporate Affairs
- Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - Ministry of External Affairs
- Manohar Lal Khattar - Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Ministry of Power
- JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy - Ministry of Heavy Industries; Ministry of Steel
- Piyush Goyal - Ministry of Commerce and Industry
- Dharmendra Pradhan - Ministry of Education
- HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi - Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises
- JD(U) leader Lalan Singh - Ministry of Panchayati Raj; Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
- Sarbananda Sonowal - Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
- Virendra Kumar - Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
- TDP leader Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu - Ministry of Civil Aviation
- Prahlad Joshi - Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
- Jual Oram - Ministry of Tribal Affairs
- Giriraj Singh - Ministry of Textiles
- Ashwini Vaishnaw - Ministry of Railways; Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
- Jyotiraditya Scindia - Ministry of Communications; Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region
- Bhupendra Yadav - Ministry of Environment and Forests
- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat - Ministry of Tourism; Ministry of Culture
- Annpurna Devi - Ministry of Women & Child Development
- Kiren Rijiju - Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; Ministry of Minority Affairs
- Hardeep Singh Puri - Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas
- Mansukh Mandaviya - Ministry of Labour & Employment; Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
- G Kishan Reddy - Ministry of Coal; Ministry of Mines
- LJP(RV) Chirag Paswan - Ministry of Food Processing Industries
- C R Patil - Ministry of Jal Shakti