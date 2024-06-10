Business Standard
Modi 3.0 Cabinet: No change in top four ministries; here's the full list

The top four ministries remain same with Amit Shah as the home minister, Rajnath Singh as defence minister, Dr S Jaishankar as external affairs minister, and Nirmala Sitharaman as finance minister

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet, attended by the newly-inducted ministers, at the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence, in New Delhi, Monday, June 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

Narendra Modi was sworn in as the country’s Prime Minister for a third term on Sunday, alongside 71 other Cabinet ministers. Notable figures in the new Cabinet include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and 36-year-old K Ram Mohan Naidu, who was a surprise selection. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and his council of ministers during a three-hour glittering ceremony at the forecourt of the majestic Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The Cabinet includes representatives from various states and social groups, while the allocation of ministries largely presents a continuation of the leadership in critical portfolios.
Here's the full list of the Cabinet ministers and their respective portfolios:

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energ; Department of Space
  • Rajnath Singh - Ministry of Defence
  • Amit Shah - Ministry of Home Affairs; Ministry of Cooperation
  • Nitin Gadkari - Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
  • JP Nadda - Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
  • Shivraj Singh Chouhan - Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare; Ministry of Rural Development
  • Nirmala Sitharaman - Ministry of Finance; Ministry of Corporate Affairs
  • Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - Ministry of External Affairs
  • Manohar Lal Khattar - Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Ministry of Power
  • JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy - Ministry of Heavy Industries; Ministry of Steel
  • Piyush Goyal - Ministry of Commerce and Industry
  • Dharmendra Pradhan - Ministry of Education
  • HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi - Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises
  • JD(U) leader Lalan Singh - Ministry of Panchayati Raj; Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
  • Sarbananda Sonowal - Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
  • Virendra Kumar - Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
  • TDP leader Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu - Ministry of Civil Aviation
  • Prahlad Joshi - Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
  • Jual Oram - Ministry of Tribal Affairs
  • Giriraj Singh - Ministry of Textiles
  • Ashwini Vaishnaw - Ministry of Railways; Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
  • Jyotiraditya Scindia - Ministry of Communications; Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region
  • Bhupendra Yadav - Ministry of Environment and Forests
  • Gajendra Singh Shekhawat - Ministry of Tourism; Ministry of Culture
  • Annpurna Devi - Ministry of Women & Child Development
  • Kiren Rijiju - Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; Ministry of Minority Affairs
  • Hardeep Singh Puri - Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas
  • Mansukh Mandaviya - Ministry of Labour & Employment; Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
  • G Kishan Reddy - Ministry of Coal; Ministry of Mines
  • LJP(RV) Chirag Paswan - Ministry of Food Processing Industries
  • C R Patil - Ministry of Jal Shakti
First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

