Modi 3.0 Cabinet: No change in top four ministries; here's the full list

Narendra Modi was sworn in as the country’s Prime Minister for a third term on Sunday, alongside 71 other Cabinet ministers. Notable figures in the new Cabinet include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and 36-year-old K Ram Mohan Naidu, who was a surprise selection. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and his council of ministers during a three-hour glittering ceremony at the forecourt of the majestic Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The Cabinet includes representatives from various states and social groups, while the allocation of ministries largely presents a continuation of the leadership in critical portfolios.